New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday extended greetings on Rajasthan Diwas and the Gangaur Festival, assuring Rajasthani families in the national capital of the Delhi government of their commitment to their welfare.

Addressing the event, she also conveyed her best wishes on the occasion of the Gangaur Festival.

"I am delighted to participate in this Rajasthan Diwas event. I extend greetings on Rajasthan Diwas and Gangaur Festival to all families associated with Rajasthan that reside in Delhi. I assure them that the CM of Delhi and Delhi Government are always by them and will always work for their welfare, comfort and prosperity," said Delhi CM.

Earlier today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also extended greetings to people on the festival of Gangaur, highlighting its cultural significance.

"Heartiest greetings on the sacred festival of Gangaur, a symbol of cultural prosperity and unbroken good fortune of Rajasthan. With the infinite grace of Mother Parvati and Lord Shiva, may this holy festival bring happiness, prosperity, and joy to all of you," Bhajanlal Sharma posted on X.

Gangaur celebrates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is a symbol of marital happiness. It is observed in the Hindu month of Chaitra (March-April), marking the transition from winter to spring.

According to the Tourism Ministry, this festival is celebrated especially by women, who worship clay idols of "Gan" and "Gauri" in their houses.

Giving more information about the festival, Rajasthan Tourism Ministry said these idols are worshipped by unmarried girls who seek the blessings of Gan & Gauri for a good husband, while the married women pray for the good health and long life of their husbands.

This worship which starts from the first day of the chaitra month culminates on the 18th day into the Gangaur festival with great religious fervour.

On the eve of the Gangaur festival, women decorate their palms and fingers with henna. The idols of Gan and Gauri are immersed in a pond or in a nearby lake on the last day of the festival. (ANI)

