New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday flagged off a group of Ram devotees for Ayodhya Dham, describing the pilgrimage as a strong message of Sanatan faith, cultural unity and spiritual consciousness.

The group of around 35-40 devotees was sent off from the Chief Minister's Jan Seva Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg. The journey from Delhi to Ayodhya has been organised by the Valmiki Chaudhary Sarpanch Committee, enabling devotees to seek the darshan of Lord Ram at the newly constructed grand temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Gupta said the pilgrimage is imbued with devotion, faith and Sanatan values, and further strengthens India's rich cultural consciousness and spiritual traditions. She said the devotees were fortunate to receive the opportunity to seek Lord Ram's darshan in the very first month of the New Year.

The Chief Minister noted that visiting the grand Ram Temple, offering prayers at the feet of Lord Ram and walking through the streets, lanes and temples of the holy city of Ayodhya is a divine and transcendent experience in itself. She said such journeys help deepen spiritual connection and reinforce cultural roots.

Referring to the construction of the Ram Temple, Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the grand temple in Ayodhya stands as a historic achievement. She described it as more than a religious structure, calling it a symbol of the dignity of faith, the honour of tradition and the reawakening of India's national consciousness rooted in Sanatan values.

Extending her best wishes to the devotees, the Chief Minister said the Ayodhya journey is not only a path to spiritual fulfilment but also a powerful medium to connect with India's culture, unity and age-old traditions. She expressed hope that the pilgrims would have a smooth journey and darshan, and that the memories of the visit would fill their lives with renewed energy, positivity and a deeper love for dharma.

Officials present said the initiative reflects the government's emphasis on promoting cultural awareness and facilitating pilgrimages linked to India's spiritual heritage. (ANI)

