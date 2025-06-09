New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as he completed 11 years in office, calling it a period marked by transformative governance and people-centric development.

In a post on social media platform X, Gupta wrote, "11 years of people-based development. This is India's journey of transformation - a strong and firm step towards a developed India."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Highlighting the outreach of welfare schemes under the Modi government, she added, "Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country not only made plans but also implemented them. Facilities reached every poor, development reached every village. From farmers' fields to soldiers standing at the border - every hand got strength, every dream got wings."

Gupta further noted that the past decade had witnessed a decisive push towards self-reliance and global leadership.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Overcrowding: 3 Feared Dead, Several Injured As Passengers Fall off Overcrowded Local Train at Mumbra Railway Station in Thane (Watch Video).

"From Digital India to Make in India, from Startup India to Gaganyaan - this was the decade that took India towards self-reliance and global leadership. Women were empowered, youth were given employment and opportunities, and the country got infrastructure that will be remembered for decades," she said.

"This is not just the achievements of the government - it is the story of the will, participation and trust of 140 crore countrymen. Now this journey is not going to stop. Now, this change has become a resolution, and this resolution is writing about the future of a strong India. India is not just changing now, it is creating a new era. The construction of a new India has begun, and this construction has become a mass movement. This is not a turning point - this is history in the making. And being a part of it is no longer an option, but a duty," she added.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The book said that these 11 years have been dedicated to bringing about development that is inclusive, progressive, and sustainable. "The government under Prime Minister Modi has been steadfast in its commitment to creating equity and opportunity for all citizens," it added. "PM Modi has brought the politics of development - Vikasvaad - into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolve," it reads.

The book said that since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has remained firm in his resolve to keep 'India First' in every policy formulation and action. It added that the resolve is evident in the government's handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups, efforts at cultural conservation and so on.

Highlighting the government's steps in handling COVID-19, the book said, "Prime Minister Modi's government has always believed in setting challenging targets and achieving them before the set deadline. This can be seen across sectors, whether it is in vaccinating the entire eligible population in record time against Covid-19, recording the nation's highest ever exports in history, in the digital revolution which is taking place across India, in achieving monumental targets for rural electrification, in building world-class infrastructure or in providing drinking water facilities across households."

It emphasised that there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes using the JAM Trinity - Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile - in the last 11 years.

"In the last 11 years, there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes using the JAM Trinity - Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile. JAM Trinity is the key enabler of India's transformed and well-developed digital landscape. It has removed intermediaries and permits direct transfer of benefits into an intended beneficiary's bank account."

Emphasising the government's action for conservation of the environment, it said, "Under Prime Minister Modi, India has championed environmental protection globally, emerging as a leader of the movement. The United Nations declared June 21st as International Yoga Day, an acknowledgement of the global recognition of the heritage.

It also mentioned Operation Sindoor, describing it as a demonstration of a new India--resolute, swift, and sovereign in action. "India's assertion on the global stage has also undergone a remarkable evolution. The success of Operation SINDOOR demonstrated a new India--resolute, swift, and sovereign in action."

The book is a comprehensive compendium about India's transformation under PM Modi's "visionary leadership across fourteen facets of policymaking, ranging from infrastructure to foreign policy to social justice".

The book has 14 chapters, highlighting developmental aspects in different social, technological and educational sectors. It also noted the government's efforts to lift the marginalised class and different sections of society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)