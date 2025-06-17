New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Tis Hazari Court Complex.

The CM stated that the inauguration was a big milestone and a turning point for the city.

"This is a very big milestone for Delhi, from where a new turning point starts in the journey of the people of Delhi...This is itself a big gift that Delhi has received through the work of the central government, which the previous government did not provide," the CM said, speaking to the media.

Lashing out at AAP, she stated that the work had been pending since the last four years yet no efforts were made to work on it.

"The previous government should have started this work four years ago but they never even entertained the thought of it.... I consider this as a big crime against the people of Delhi. We got only eight months to do this work... This is very different from the Mohalla clinics that the previous government opened, which was nothing but a temporary structure. We want to provide the people of Delhi with the best of health facilities. The entire team is working on a mission that not a single penny made in the interest of Delhi is wasted," Gupta further stated.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir at the Budh Bazar Road, B Block in Chaukhandi.

After the inauguration, Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that 33 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs were inaugurated on Tuesday with excellent infrastructure and facilities.

"A total of 33 Arogya Mandirs have been inaugurated today, and they have excellent infrastructure", Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Last month on May 18, in a major health initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Vay Vandana Yojana, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above in Janakpuri, West Delhi.

Speaking to ANI at the event, Ashish Sood said, "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta started the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards... We are ensuring that the beneficiaries get Ayushman Bharat cards so that they can avail its benefits..."

He added, "The Chief Minister started the distribution of Ayushman card in Delhi under the guidance of the Prime Minister. So far, we have prepared cards for thousands of people... we are providing the benefits of card facility along with the list of hospitals, so that they can benefit from it by visiting those hospitals."

He urged the public to spread awareness about the card's benefits, especially for the elderly. "Make them aware that they should go to their elders and their children in any other state where they can benefit from these hospitals as well," he said. (ANI)

