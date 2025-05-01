New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a 20-day mega cleanliness and enforcement drive across the national capital, vowing strict action against encroachment, garbage dumping, and departmental negligence. The campaign, operating under a coordinated "triple-engine" governance model, will cover all roads, parks, footpaths, and public spaces.

Speaking at a press conference following a joint meeting with top officials, Gupta said, "The government with a triple-engine is, for the first time, creating a situation in Delhi where a three-tiered government is working together with a unified vision, thanks to the blessings of the people of Delhi."

Also Read | NRAI and ONDC Reaffirm Strong Partnership, Refute Media Reports Claiming Restaurant Body Paused Withdrawal From Its Engagement With E-Commerce Platform.

"For the first time, a joint meeting of all the officials was called on one platform today, which included all the District Magistrates (DMs), Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), as well as senior officials from the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation," she added.

"This meeting was held with one mission: the transformation of Delhi. In the next 20 days, an extensive cleanliness drive will be conducted in Delhi at every level and on a war footing," she said.

Also Read | Beer Price Hike in Karnataka: Alcoholic Beverage To Get Costlier As Excise Duty Rises to 205%.

Gupta said responsibilities had been assigned at the zone level. "Every corner of Delhi, every road, every sidewalk, and every place should be cleaned on a large scale. Responsibilities were assigned to each officer for their areas and zones."

"Every DCP and DM will be responsible for their respective zones. If there is any encroachment on footpaths or roads, or if there are lapses in safety, the DCP will be held accountable."

The Chief Minister also issued a firm warning regarding enforcement. "The government will have zero tolerance towards encroachment and garbage dumping. Illegal dumping, encroachment, garbage and debris will be strictly removed from footpaths, roads, parks and markets. The blame game, which used to happen among the departments, will not be tolerated."

She added, "All the officers will give priority to the cleaning of toilets, drains and sewers. Guidelines have been given to eliminate the use of single-use plastic in all markets, religious places, institutions, temples, gurudwaras, marriage venues and any other place."

Emphasizing accountability, Gupta said, "Now, if the system lacks anything, then it is the responsibility of the senior officer who is responsible for his entire area."

She reiterated that this 20-day effort will be visible on the ground, saying, "All levels of administration will work together under this three-tiered government to bring about a significant change in Delhi within 20 days, which the public will witness."

The Municipal Corporation has been directed to oversee operations personally, while enforcement agencies are expected to act against violations across all wards and markets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)