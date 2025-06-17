New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in New Delhi and termed the discussion with him on issues related to the public interest of Delhi as "thought-provoking"

In a post on X, CM Gupta hailed Amit Shah for his vision and leadership towards national service.

"Today I visited the Honourable Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah ji and received his guidance".

"His vision and leadership towards national service, organisation and good governance are a source of inspiration for all of us public representatives. The discussion with him on issues related to the public interest of Delhi was extremely thought-provoking, guiding and kindred. Heartfelt gratitude for his invaluable time and affection"

Earlier today, CM Gupta inaugurated the Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Tis Hazari Court Complex. The CM stated that the inauguration was a big milestone and a turning point for the city.

"This is a very big milestone for Delhi, from where a new turning point starts in the journey of the people of Delhi...This is itself a big gift that Delhi has received through the work of the central government, which the previous government did not provide," the CM said, speaking to the media.

Lashing out at AAP, she stated that the work had been pending for the past four years, yet no efforts had been made to complete it.

"The previous government should have started this work four years ago, but they never even entertained the thought of it.... I consider this as a big crime against the people of Delhi. We've only got eight months to do this work... This is very different from the Mohalla clinics that the previous government opened, which were nothing but temporary structures. We want to provide the people of Delhi with the best of health facilities. The entire team is working on a mission that not a single penny made in the interest of Delhi is wasted," Gupta further stated.

Last month on May 18, in a major health initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Vay Vandana Yojana, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above in Janakpuri, West Delhi. (ANI)

