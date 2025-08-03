New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that the Delhi Government is undertaking major initiatives to make its governance system more accessible, efficient and transparent.

As per a release, CM Gupta stated that she has personally transformed her own office (the CM Office) into an e-Office to set a benchmark for other departments to follow. Highlighting the shift, she added that the e-Office platform has replaced traditional paper files with digital formats, making the workflow fully modern and streamlined.

Rekha Gupta further informed that training has been provided to officials and staff at all levels to implement digitalisation in government offices.

The drive to digitise all government offices across the capital has significantly accelerated the pace of administrative work.

"Our government believes that when all central government offices are functioning on this system, the offices of the national capital must also adopt the e-Office platform. We are working in alignment with the vision of the Central Government and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This system ensures accountability and provides real-time updates on how long files are pending with any officer or department," she said.

Highlighting the broader impact, the Chief Minister added, "Digitalisation is not merely a technological change; it is a blend of administrative efficiency, transparency, and environmental conservation. Our goal is to ensure that every government task is swift, accurate, and citizen-centric, and the e-Office platform is a major step in this direction."

The Chief Minister shared that the e-Office platform, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has shown remarkable results in July itself. Out of the Delhi Government's 199 departments, 119 are now fully operational on e-Office, up from 22 per cent in June to nearly 60 per cent. During the same period, the number of digital files used by these departments exceeded 1.18 lakh, marking a growth of over 250 per cent compared to the previous month (June).

Rekha Gupta also noted that the e-Office system has not only significantly reduced paper consumption but has also made decision-making faster and more transparent. Government officials and staff in Delhi are now benefitting from digital file tracking, quicker approvals, and immediate implementation of decisions.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while announcing the move to make the Legislative Assembly paperless, said that this initiative is a decisive step towards making Delhi's administration fully digital. With the official launch of the e-Vidhan system in the Assembly on Sunday, another historic transformation will be recorded in the capital's democratic framework.

According to the Chief Minister, this visionary campaign is not only a symbol of administrative reform but is also steering Delhi towards becoming a model for the nation in the direction of Digital India and Green Governance. (ANI)

