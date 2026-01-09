Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on Friday welcomed the revocation of the termination of Dr Raghav Nirula, saying the decision came after a fair and in-depth inquiry, as assured earlier by the State government.

In a statement, the RDA expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for revoking the termination order.

Also Read | Haryana Weather News: IMD Issues Agromet Advisory for State; Cold Wave and Dense Fog Likely, Farmers Advised Caution.

"The Resident Doctors Association IGMC Shimla wholeheartedly welcomes the order revoking the termination of Dr Raghav Nirula after a fair and detailed inquiry, as assured to the RDA," the association said in its press statement.

The termination of Dr Nirula, a senior resident in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at IGMC, followed an incident on December 22 involving a 36-year-old patient, Arjun Pawar (also referred to as Arjun Panwar), a resident of Chopal. A video showing a physical altercation between the doctor and the patient had gone viral, following which the services of the doctor were terminated on grounds of "inappropriate behaviour."

Also Read | ‘They Are Trying to Come to Power in West Bengal as They Did in Maharashtra and Haryana’: CM Mamata Banerjee After ED Raids I-PAC Office In Kolkata.

The action had triggered protests, with doctors at IGMC proceeding on a three-day strike demanding revocation of the termination order. Meanwhile, Shimla police had registered an FIR against Dr Nirula at the Shimla Sadar police station under Sections 125(a), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The controversy eventually ended on December 30, eight days after the incident, following a mutual agreement between Dr Nirula and the patient. Both parties apologised to each other and to the people of the state in the presence of the media, bringing the matter to a close.

The RDA also highlighted concerns over hospital security in its statement, noting that a security gap analysis of IGMC Shimla is currently underway. The association said measures such as the installation of panic buttons and the creation of an Emergency Security Response Team are being considered for the premier health institution.

The association said it hopes the steps will help prevent such incidents in future and ensure the safety of both doctors and patients at the hospital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)