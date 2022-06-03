New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A Delhi Congress delegation on Friday approached the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police demanding an investigation against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over an alleged liquor scam.

The party's Delhi unit president Anil Kumar, who led the delegation, alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government has "sold" Delhi to liquor mafia.

He said the Crime Branch's Special Commissioner Ravinder Yadav has assured appropriate action if the violation of terms and conditions in the allotment of liquor licenses is proved.

"Before coming to power, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to the people of Delhi that it will end the reign of the liquor mafia and that all its dealings will be honest and transparent. Implementation of the revised liquor policy has violated all norms and regulations," Kumar alleged.

Former MLA Anil Bhardwaj, Delhi Congress vice-president Jaikishan and former MLA Vijay Lochav were part of the delegation.

