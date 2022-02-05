New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Delhi Congress will seek applications from ticket aspirants for the upcoming municipal corporations (MCDs) polls for timely announcement of party candidates.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said that from Monday, the party will start distributing application forms for those interested in contesting the elections.

The forms will be distributed at the Delhi Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, at DDU Marg and all district party offices. The last date of submitting the applications will be February 15, he said.

"There was heavy demand from Congress workers for the MCD election forms, and the party has given a week's time for aspirations to submit them," he added

Kumar said the Congress will finalise its candidates for the MCD elections at the earliest so that the they get sufficient time for campaigning.

The polls for 272 wards of three municipal corporations in Delhi are likely to be held in April.

In the previous MCD polls, the BJP registered an impressive victory returning to power in the three corporations by winning a total 181 of 272 wards.

The closest rival, AAP, managed to win only 49, while Congress won 31 wards in the elections.

The AAP, which defeated the BJP hands down in Assembly polls in 2020, is leaving no stone unturned to come to power at the civic bodies.

