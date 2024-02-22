New Delhi, February 22: The Congress party on Thursday assured its support for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) one-time settlement scheme for inflated water bills in the national capital. Earlier today, an all-party meeting was held at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the issue. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, while addressing the media, took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and alleged that it is leaving no stone unturned in hindering the water bill settlement schemes.

"As you all know, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in hindering the policies of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). We have talked to the LG, and we also passed a resolution in the assembly. This is an issue that concerns the entire population of Delhi. So, we decided to hold a discussion over it across party lines," Bharadwaj said. Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely said, "We got an invitation to the all-party meeting regarding the policies of the Delhi Jal Board. It is unfortunate that the Leader of Opposition and the MLAs of the BJP did not show up at the meeting. It reflects that they do not want to get the issue resolved." Delhi Water Bills: CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls All-Party Meeting on Increased Bills Today

"It is unfortunate that the BJP, which always talks of the country, was not present at the meeting, which was held to discuss issues affecting the common people. We have given our suggestions to the Delhi government," he added. Extending support to the AAP's policies for water settlement bills, he said, "Whatever step is taken in order to extend relief to the people of Delhi, the Congress party will support that. We have always emphasised that no matter which party is in power, we do not agree with the idea of weakening an institution. We want to say that the Congress Party stands with the people of Delhi." Delhi: AAP Leader Atishi Challenges Centre, Says ‘Will Protest Against Obstruction Of Water Bill Settlement Scheme’

The Kejriwal government wants to introduce a one-time settlement scheme regarding increased water bills. Earlier on June 14, 2023, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'One Time Settlement Scheme' for pending water bills of consumers in the national capital. With approximately 27.6 lakh consumers in Delhi, 11.7 lakh consumers have been burdened with outstanding dues amounting to a total of Rs 5,737 crore, the CMO stated. Under the new scheme, effective August 1, the government will completely waive off the pending water bills of 7 lakh consumers. This initiative aims to provide immense relief to those who have been struggling to meet their obligations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)