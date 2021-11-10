New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the Delhi Secretariat demanding the reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, "Despite many state governments, including Punjab, reduced the VAT on petroleum products following a nominal reduction on excise duty by the Centre, the Delhi government has not followed suit, though Chief Minister Arvind had toured Assembly poll-bound Punjab and promised to 'replicate' the Delhi model of development there."

Also Read | India, Israel Sign Pact to Jointly Develop Dual Use Tech For Defence.

"If CM Arvind was ready to implement the Delhi model of development, why is acting shy of implementing the Punjab model of Development. The Congress-led government in Punjab has reduced Rs 10 on a litre of petrol and Rs 5 on a litre of diesel, to bring down the fuel prices," he said.

The DPCC chief further alleged that the Delhi government does not use the collection of over Rs 25,000 crore from VAT from petroleum products.

Also Read | West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle: Mamata Banerjee Keeps Finance, Amit Mitra Retained as Principal Chief Advisor To Chief Minister.

"CM Arvind often claims that 'he is the son of Delhi', and this is an apt opportunity for him to prove his 'Delhi' credentials, and provide relief to the people by reducing the oil prices, which will automatically bring down the prices of all the essential commodities," he said.

"Arvind Kejriwal-led government should cut the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 and Rs 5, respectively, forthwith as all the promises made by Chief Minister Arvind to the people of Delhi had turned out to be hollow. CM Arvind tours the Assembly poll-bound States, he makes lofty promises like free power, jobs for the youth, unemployment allowance, but he should also adopt the good features of other states, and follow the model of Punjab by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel," he added.

Congress leaders Ramesh Kumar, Hari Shankar Gupta, Jagjivan Sharma and Naresh Sharma Neetu were also present at the dharna.

Earlier on November 3, the central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively and the Finance Ministry had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)