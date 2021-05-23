New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Sunday dismissed the bail plea of Manish Kansal, who was arrested for allegedly running a cricket betting racket.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate, Himanshu Raman Singh has dismissed bail plea saying, "Considering the facts and circumstance of the case and the gravity of the offence and also the submissions made on behalf of State, I am of the view that accused should not be released on bail at this stage as the allegations against the accused is serious in nature, accused is likely to commit offences of similar nature and may try to abscond and also since the investigation is still at an initial stage. Hence, bail application of the accused/ applicant Manish Kansal is dismissed."

Public Prosecutor, Dhishank Dhawan, appearing for Delhi Police had strongly opposed the bail application stating that the matter is serious in nature.

According to the Prosecutor, two accused, namely Manish Kansal and Krishan Garg were found with two suspicious accreditation card/entry pass issued by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

He has contended that both accused persons were caught red-handed while continuously talking on their mobile phones, giving real-time commentary to accused Sandeep in Jalandhar, pursuant to cricket betting racket run by the accused persons collectively.

The Public Prosecutor has apprised the Court that accreditation is a third-party attestation related to a conformity assessment body conveying a formal demonstration of its competence to carry out specific conformity assessment tasks.

Dhawan stated that the accreditation card or the entry pass issued to the accused persons was by IBF House Keeping Company based out of Gurgaon. Public Prosecutor for the state further submitted that two cars were recovered from the accused persons. Out of which, one car belongs to one person namely Gaurav, who is also based out of Gurgaon.

It is further submitted that both the accused persons were staying at a hotel in Faridabad from where they had been travelling to the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on April 28, April 29, May 1 and May 2.

Delhi Police has submitted that the accused person does not have any permanent residence, and he may jump bail if released. Hence, considering the gravity of the offence, bail application should not be allowed.

The Public Prosecutor further stated that the investigation of the case is at an initial stage, and the case of prosecution shall become weak if the accused is granted bail as he may tamper with the evidence, influence witnesses or may even threaten DDCA Authority, besides the IBF House Keeping Company if he is released on bail.

Advocate Shiv Gupta, counsel for accused Kansal, submitted that the accused has been falsely implicated in the present case and there is no element of cheating or forgery on the part of the applicant accused, and is lodged in judicial custody since May 2.

He also submitted that the accused has clear antecedents and is ready to abide by all the conditions of the bail. (ANI)

