New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday extended the interim bail of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to the Rs 200 crore money laundering matter involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

During the hearing on regular bail, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik noted that the reply on Jacqueline's bail plea has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter. However, the court deferred the matter for 10 November and extended the interim bail of Jacqueline. The Court also directed ED to provide the chargesheet and other relevant documents to all parties.

Also Read | UP Mob Lynching: Suspecting Theft, Dalit Man Tied to Pole, Beaten Up and His Face Blackened in Bahraich (Watch Video).

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also attended the court proceedings physically on Saturday. On September 26, Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the matter.

The Additional Sessions Judge on the last date had issued notice to ED on Jacqueline's regular bail petition and granted interim bail to her on Rs 50,000 bail bond.

Also Read | Pune: 6-Year-Old Girl Suffocates to Death in Fire at Biryani Outlet in Sadashiv Peth Market.

On August 17, 2022, a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court mentioned the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

The Court also directed ED to supply a copy of the chargesheet to all the accused in the present case.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Jacquline and stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons to date. "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED."

According to ED's earlier Chargesheet, Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi examined and stated that they got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

ED chargesheet clearly stated that "During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021 Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."

According to ED, Sukesh was confronted with Jacqueline on October 20, 2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukash Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stays on different occasions for herself.

The statements of Nora Fatehi were recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 on September 12, 2021, and October 14, 2021, wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and during the event, she was gifted a Gucci Bag and one iPhone by Leena Paulose (wife of Chandrashekhar).

Nora further stated that Leena Paulose had called her husband and put the phone on speaker where he thanked her and said they were her fans. She then announced that they would gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)