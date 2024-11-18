New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A court here has framed charges of attempt to murder and using criminal force against public servants in a case involving a man who allegedly opened fire on a police team in February this year.

The court, however, discharged another accused in the case citing lack of "sufficient grounds" against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar was hearing a case against Sandeep Kashyap, who has been accused of firing upon a police team near the Ahinsa Sthal on Mehrauli-Gurugram road in February.

Two more accused, a juvenile and a man named Naresh Yadav, were arrested later.

According to the prosecution, Kashyap opened fire on the cops on February 28 after he was asked by a police team to surrender. The accused was later arrested and two pistols along with four live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the prosecution said.

In its order dated November 7, the court noted that a chargesheet had been filed against the accused persons under sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in discharge of his duties), 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from performing his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The final report also levelled charges under the Arms Act, the court noted.

"This court is of the view that no case for discharge of accused Sandeep Kashyap is made out as there are clear allegations against him for the commission of offences in question. Whether those allegations are true or not can be determined only after the opportunity is granted to both parties to lead evidence as per law," it said.

The court also observed that there was a "prima facie" case against Kashyap under the Arms Act.

On Naresh Yadav's role, the court said it was alleged that he provided the weapon to a juvenile who gave it to Kashyap.

"To prove this, the prosecution is solely relying upon the disclosure statements of the accused herein (Yadav) as well as that of the child in conflict with law, which are of no value in the eyes of the law in the absence of discovery of any material fact in pursuance thereto," the court said while discharging Yadav.

