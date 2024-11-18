Jaipur, November 18: A 29-year-old woman identified as Harshali Kothari from Rajasthan adopted the life of a Sadhvi. She was facilitated by the Jain community of Kekri on Wednesday, November 13. According to news reports, Harshali Kothari will be leaving her family, other relations and even her job as a software engineer to become a Sadhvi. It is also reported that Kothari was earning INR 32 lakh annually as a software engineer.

On Wednesday, Harshali Kothari was felicitated during a procession and felicitation ceremony in the city by the Jain community. It is reported that during the ceremony, Harshali Kothari, niece of the Soni family of Kekri, took Jain Bhagwati Diksha in the holy presence of Jain Acharya Ramlal and Upadhyay Rajesh Muni. Reports also said that Kothari will be felicitated with a baby shower and other social rituals on December 3. Devanshi Sanghvi, Nine-Year-Old Daughter of Surat-Based Diamond Merchant, Embraces Jain Monkhood in Gujarat, Gives Up Luxurious Life.

Who Is Harshali Kothari?

Harshali Kothari is a 29-year-old software engineer from Rajasthan's Beawar. According to reports, she will take Bhagwati Diksha on December 3 and adopt the life of a Sadhvi. Harshali Kothari is the daughter of Beawar residents Ashok Kothari and Usha Kothari. It is said that she will adopt the path of self-restraint at the age of 29. It is also learned that the software engineer was immersed in self-contemplation for three years before she decided to take the Jain Bhagwati initiation.

After finishing her higher education, Harshali Kothari started working as a software engineer. In 2021, Harshali, who was working from home, heard Jain Acharya Ramlal's Chaturmas, which took place in Beawar. Post this, she started moving towards the path of renunciation. It is also said that Harshali Kothari decided not to get married and also adopted the vow of celibacy. Gold Medalist Doctor Become a Sadhvi; 30-Year-Old From Maharashtra Takes Diksha in Surat.

In March last year, she resigned from her job and took the path of renunciation. It is reported that she was granted the letter of permission on August 22 this year in Bhilwara after Gurudev saw her strong desire for renunciation. It was also found that Harshali Kothari wanted to become an IAS officer; however, she became a software engineer.

