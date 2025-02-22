New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted bail to a man arrested in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal transfer of funds worth Rs 329 crore outside India using "forged" import bills.

Additional Sessions Judge Aparna Swami granted relief to Jatin Chopra, who was taken into custody on September 15, 2024, saying that "owing to further investigation which is pending, the trial of the applicant cannot commence".

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: TMC Accuses EC Officials, BJP of Conspiring to Include Names of Outsiders in Voters’ List.

"If the applicant is left to languish in custody for the said further investigation to be completed, it would frustrate the objective of law which guarantees to the accused the right not to be detained beyond 90 days on account of pendency of investigation," the judge said in an order passed on February 20.

Advocate Dhruv Gupta appeared for the applicant.

Also Read | 'AAP Destroyed Delhi During Its Tenure': BJP Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa Alleges 'Arvind Kejriwal-Led Party Did Not Give Any Ministerial Position to Sikh'.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Chopra, claiming that he "failed" to join the probe despite being summoned several times.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR lodged by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The ED arrested Ashish Kumar Verma, Vipin Batra, Rupesh Batra and Mohan Madaan in the case in July last year.

The accused, according to the federal agency, incorporated 20 shell or dummy entities and opened multiple bank accounts that were used for "acquiring" foreign currency to the tune of USD 452,31,799 "on the strength of fake and forged documents" like PAN, Aadhaar and voter ID.

"The proceeds of crime were transferred abroad in the guise of payment for import of services. These persons were involved in a massive international racket/fraud in which foreign currency was being acquired and proceeds were transferred outside the country in a disguised manner through fraudulent means.

"It caused threat to economic security and financial system of the country, and resulting in loss to various government departments and wrongful gains to the accused," the ED claimed.

Chopra and others employed a similar modus operandi for illegally remitting the proceeds of crime, mainly to Hong Kong and Singapore, on the strength of "forged" import documents, it said.

They set up 10 shell entities and opened accounts in the Canara Bank, the ED said, adding that they transferred these "illicit" funds to Singapore and Hong Kong in the guise of third-party payments against fake import of garments from Bangladesh.

This way, the agency has said, proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 329 crore were acquired in the said bank accounts and then transferred abroad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)