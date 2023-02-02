New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to a man, arrested for allegedly fleeing from a five-star hotel here without paying a bill of over Rs 23 lakh, noting that he has already settled the outstanding dues.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala said accused Mahamed Sharif, who had stayed in The Leela Palace for about four months by posing as a functionary of the UAE government, noting that he was not required for further custody.

Also Read | “Our Approach to the Budget, on the Customs Side, is of Simplification. We Have Brought … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The judge noted the statement of the hotel's manager, who stated that the accused has settled all outstanding dues and in view of payment, the hotel did not have any objection if bail was granted to him.

“As confirmed by the complainant, the applicant/accused has already settled the outstanding dues. No custodial interrogation is stated to be required by the investigating agency. The applicant/accused is in judicial custody since January 19, 2023 and he is not required for any investigation purposes,” the judge said.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Says 'No Decision on UCC Implementation As of Now'.

The court said that no useful purpose was going to be served by keeping the accused further in judicial custody.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, accused Mahamed Sharif is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount," he said.

The court also imposed various conditions on the accused, including that he shall not tamper with evidence nor otherwise indulge in any act or omission that is unlawful or that would prejudice the proceedings in the pending matter.

The court also directed him not to leave the country without its prior permission.

According to police, Sharif checked into The Leela Palace, New Delhi, on August 1 last year.

He stayed in room number 427 for about four months and fled on November 20 with hotel valuables and without paying the bills, police told the court.

The accused impersonated himself as an official of the UAE government and got booking of the hotel done at the discounted price.

The accused was apprehended on January 19 from Puttur, Karnataka and four days transit remand was taken from the court concerned there.

According to police, besides cheating the hotel of Rs 23.46 lakh, he decamped with valuables, including silver bottle holders and the mother of a pearl tray.

The accused registered at the hotel by impersonating an important functionary of the "Office of His Highness Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan" of the UAE government and gave a fake business card, police said, claiming that the accused also provided a UAE resident card on arrival at the hotel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)