New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted a conditional pardon to Lokesh Sharma, the former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Rajasthan's ex-Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the illegal phone tapping case.

Sharma was granted the pardon after he agreed to become an approver.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Session: Day 1 of 5-Day Winter Session Witnesses Stormy Scenes As Opposition Protest Over Fertiliser Issue, Adjourned Till December 17.

The court's decision was made on the condition that Sharma would provide a truthful disclosure of all circumstances related to the case, including the involvement of various individuals and his own role in the commission of the offence.

Anuj Kumar Singh, CJM of Patiala House Court on Monday tendered the pardon to accused/applicant Lokesh Sharma, for commission of offences under Section 409/120B IPC, Section 26 Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Section 72/72A I.T. Act 2000, in case FIR No.50/2021 PS Crime Branch on the condition that he would make full and true disclosure of whole of the circumstances within his knowledge relating to the offences and of every other person concerned involved, whether as principal or abettor including the role played by him the commission of offences.

Also Read | Jackal Attack in Mumbai: Golden Jackal Bites Man in Chembur, 2nd Incident in Recent Weeks.

The illegal phone tapping case was filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of unlawfully intercepting his phone conversations. An FIR was registered in the matter on March 25, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)