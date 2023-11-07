New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted divorce to singer Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar after more than a year of litigation.

His wife had filed a domestic violence case against the singer.

Principal Judge (Family Court) Paramjeet Singh at Saket Court granted a decree of divorce to them after they arrived at a settlement agreement to end all the disputes between them.

They arrived at a settlement and alimony of Rs one crore last year. She has withdrawn her case against Honey Singh.

She had alleged domestic violence and filed a domestic violence case also.

She was married to Honey Singh for around 13 years.

They had got married in January 2011. They moved a plea seeking a mutual divorce in September 2022.

During the hearing, in a query raised by the judge, Honey Singh said that there is no further chance to live with his wife.

Advocate Ishan Mukherjee appeared for Honey Singh and said that the decree of divorce had been granted by the court after allowing the second motion.

He refused to share further details saying that it is a private matrimonial dispute. (ANI)

