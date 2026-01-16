New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House court on Friday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid seeking interim bail/custody parole to attend the upcoming parliament budget session scheduled to commence from January 28 to April 2.

Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma issued notice to the NIA and sought a reply on the plea. Engineer Rashid is in judicial custody in a terror funding case.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on January 21.

The application was moved through advocate Vikhyat Oberoi. During the hearing, advocate Nishita Gupta appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

He was also earlier granted custody parole to attend parliament sessions and take the oath after his election as MP. He was also allowed to vote in the Vice Presidential election last year.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh is an MP from Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir. His application seeking modification of the cost to pay for custody parole to attend the parliament session is pending before the Delhi High Court.

On November 7, the division bench of the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict on his application. The matter is pending before a single-judge bench. (ANI)

