New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Monday remanded five accused, who were arrested in connection with blackmailing the Union Minister for State (MoS) Ajay Misra Teni, to judicial custody till January 9.

The five accused were presented before the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain today.

They were presented before the Court on the expiry of their three days of police custody.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Court also allowed the Police plea seeking voice samples of two accused Amit Kumar Manjhi and Nishant Singh Rana as per law. Sub Inspector Muneesh Kumar has moved an application for seeking a voice sample of these two accused.

However, advocate Rajendra Kumar Panigarhi, appearing for, Amit Kumar Manjhi and Nishant Singh, has opposed the police plea.

Delhi Police had earlier apprised the Court that four of these accused were arrested from Noida and one was arrested from Delhi for making extortion calls.

Following the complaint, Delhi Police lodged an FIR in the matter. The police told the Court that most of the calls were made by accused Amit.

Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is a prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence that led to the death of eight people including four farmers. (ANI)

