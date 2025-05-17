New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday once again summoned the wrestler who had accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment when she was a minor. The complainant has been called to record/verify her statement in the POCSO case.

Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha has scheduled the next hearing for May 26.

The Delhi Police had previously filed a cancellation report after the minor victim withdrew her statement. During court proceedings on August 1, 2023, the complainant and her father expressed satisfaction with the police investigation and did not oppose the closure report in the case against the former WFI president.

The case was originally lodged based on a complaint by a then-minor woman wrestler. Following the retraction of the victim's statement, Predecessor Special POCSO Judge Chhavi Kapoor deferred the final order several times.

Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava earlier informed the media that both the complainant and her father had appeared before the court, confirming their satisfaction with the police investigation and not challenging the cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police had filed the cancellation report on June 15, 2023, in the POCSO case against Singh. On July 4, 2023, the Patiala House Court issued a notice to the complainant and her father. The report, spanning over 500 pages, was filed under the POCSO Act.

In another related case, a charge sheet was filed in Rouse Avenue Court regarding allegations of sexual harassment against Singh and Vinod Tomar. The court has ordered charges to be framed against both individuals, directing the trial to commence and statements from prosecution witnesses to be recorded. The proceedings were initiated against Singh and Tomar under sections 354, 354A, and 354D of the IPC for sexual harassment, and against Tomar under sections 109, 354, 354A, and 506 IPC.

Delhi Police confirmed that after completing the investigation, the police had filed a charge sheet in Rouse Avenue Court in the sexual harassment case against Singh and Tomar.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a former BJP MP, has consistently rejected the allegations made against him by the wrestlers. (ANI)

