New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by Delhi Police against Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Mehrauli murder case.

Police had filed the 6,629-page charge sheet on January 24.

Poonawala is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

The court posted the matter for scrutiny of the charge sheet on February 21.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12.

