Kasganj, February 7: The station house officer (SHO) of a women's police station in Kasganj district has been sent to lines after she was caught on camera, getting a massage from a constable at the police station while on duty.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit has ordered a departmental probe against SHO Muneeta Singh after the CCTV footage of her taking massage went viral. UP Primary School Teacher Receives Hand Massage from Student in Viral Video; Gets Suspended!.

Kasganj SHO Taking Massage From Constable:

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the video is old as the staff inside the police station, including the SHO, can be seen wearing summer uniforms. A probe into the matter is on," said circle officer (city) Ajit Kumar. Satyendar Jain Caught on Camera Enjoying Full Body-Massage Inside Tihar Jail, Videos Go Viral.

In the 13-second viral video, the SHO is seen sitting on a chair inside the police station and a junior policewoman is giving her a massage on her shoulders. Two other female cops are also seen in the video.

Last year, a male sub-inspector of Thakurganj police station in Lucknow was caught on camera taking a leg massage from a civilian inside the police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2023 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).