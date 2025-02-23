New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Crime Branch apprehended a closely associated Neeraj Bawania gang member who absconded from Court and was declared a Proclaimed Offender.

The arrested accused person was identified as Deepak Sharma alias Pappu (28) resident of Uttam Nagar.

As per a release from the Delhi Police, "In the intervening night of February 19th/20th, while staff members were in the area of Hari Nagar to develop secret information regarding absconded/proclaimed offender (PO) accused persons, SI Satender received intelligence about a suspect that the accused, who is closely associated with the notorious Neeraj Bawania gang, and who had been declared a PO in an Arms Act case at PS Uttam Nagar, was expected to meet with his associates in the Hari Nagar area."

According to the release, the accused, Deepak Sharma, is closely linked to Rakesh alias Jaswant alias Sunny, an active member of the Neeraj Bawania gang. He had been declared a Proclaimed Offender by the court in an Arms Act case u/s 25 Arms Act PS Uttam Nagar), with the order issued on 01.08.2024. Deepak Sharma has a criminal record, being previously involved in seven cases, including snatching and Arms Act violations, at various police stations in the Dwarka District.

The release notes, "Accused Deepak Sharma was arrested under the relevant sections of the law and was subsequently produced before the Dwarka Courts. The concerned police station, PS Uttam Nagar, was duly informed of his arrest." (ANI)

