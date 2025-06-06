New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi has unanimously decided that advocates will completely refrain from judicial work on Monday, June 09, 2025, in all district courts of Delhi.

"All the members are therefore requested to kindly cooperate and abstain from judicial work, stated the press statement issued by the Advocate Tarun Rana, Honorary Secretary of New Delhi Bar Association.

Also Read | RSS Working To Preserve Religious, Cultural and Social Heritage of Country, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

This decision is in protest against the relocation of Digital NI Act Courts to Rouse Avenue Court, expressing strong discontent and firm opposition to the move, the statement read.

Recently, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya inaugurated 34 digital courts at the Rouse Avenue District Courts complex, dedicated exclusively to handling cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act in the national capital.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Police Complaint Lodged Against Virat Kohli Over Stampede Tragedy Near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Praising the infrastructure and technological advancements, Justice Upadhyaya emphasised the importance of judicial officers working for the people's cause, calling the initiative "laudable." He urged judges to exercise their jurisdiction with a sense of duty rather than being "power-charged."

The 34 digital NI Act courtrooms, which specialise in cheque bounce cases, have been relocated from six court complexes across Delhi to the Rouse Avenue court complex. Among them, nine were shifted from Dwarka, seven from Tis Hazari, six from Saket, five from Karkardooma, four from Rohini, and three from Patiala House Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)