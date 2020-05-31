India News | Delhi Dy CM Reviews Online, SMS/IVR Supported Learning for Government School Children

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday reviewed the online and SMS/IVR supported learning for the government school students along with his team.

Sisodia said the Delhi government had introduced five different interventions for children across different grades between KG to Class 12. These interventions impacted nearly 9 lakh children of Delhi Government schools.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 'Parenting in the time of Corona' on April 4, giving a call of 'Every home a school, every parent a teacher.' As a result, over the next few weeks, the Delhi government introduced five different interventions for children across different grades between KG to Class 12. These interventions impacted nearly 9 lakh children of Delhi Government schools," he said.

"This is perhaps the first time in our country that a new academic session started during the lockdown. It was challenging, at first, to conduct online classes with the help of digital technologies in these extraordinary times. We had never used such technologies at this scale before. But now as we have reached the concluding session of 'Parenting in times of Corona', it is important for all of us to review our learning and experiences," added Sisodia.

Shailendra Sharma, Principal Advisor to Director, Education, on the other hand explained about these five programmes which are live online classes for Class 11 students, everyday English and personality development for Classes 10 and 12 students, online maths classes for Class 9 students, digital entrepreneurship mindset classes for students of Classes 9 to 12, SMS/IVR enabled activity classes for KG to 8 through parents.

"The maximum attendance recorded was for English class with 60,500 students logging in, as per the data recorded by the DoE. These classes concluded on May 30, 2020. Through these classes, the Education department claims to have secured more than 10 hours of extra teaching-learning activities than it would do in a normal classroom setting," Sharma said. (ANI)

