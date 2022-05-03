New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): An eight-month-old child drowned in a water tank located on the rooftop of his building, in Dallupura, Delhi on Tuesday, said the police.

The infant's father rushed him to the LBS Hospital hospital where he was declared brought dead, added the police.

Also Read | Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: Muslims, Hindus Celebrate Eid Together in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

The initial enquiry revealed that the mother of the child had gone outside her house leaving her three children one aged 4.5 years, one aged 2.5 years and the 8-month-old child in the room which was latched from outside, as per the police.

On her return, she did not find the youngest child in the room. On being searched the child was found drowned in the tank on the roof of the building.

Also Read | COVID-19 XE Variant in India: ‘One Confirmed Case of XE COVID Variant Detected in India’, Says INSACOG.

The dead body of the child has been preserved in the mortuary for autopsy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)