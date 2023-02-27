New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events in the Delhi excise policy case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26, was remanded to five-day CBI custody on Monday:

* Nov 17, 2021: Delhi government implements Excise Policy 2021-22.

Also Read | Italian PM Giorgia Meloni To Visit India in March To Attend Raisina Dialogue.

* July 31, 2022: Policy comes under scanner, Delhi government scraps it.

* Aug 17: CBI registers case in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation and formulation of the policy against 15 accused, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Car and Tractor Trolley Collide in Bundi; Woman, Two Children Killed.

* Aug 19: CBI conducts search at Sisodia's premises here.

* Aug 22: ED registers a separate money laundering case arising out of the CBI FIR.

* Oct 17: Sisodia quizzed by CBI sleuths for around eight hours.

* Nov 25: CBI files charge sheet against seven accused in the case.

* Dec 15: Court takes cognisance of CBI charge sheet.

* Feb 18, 2023: CBI summons Sisodia.

* Feb 26: CBI arrests Sisodia after several hours of questioning.

* Feb 27, 2023: Special CBI court sends Sisodia to five-day CBI custody for questioning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)