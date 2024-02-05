New Delhi, February 5: The Rouse Avenue court on Monday allowed former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to visit his wife once a week while in custody. Manish Sisodia was present during the hearing. He is in custody in the Delhi Excise policy case. He has sought regular bail in Delhi Excise policy case. He also sought a custody parole to visit his ailing wife twice a week.

Special judge M K Nagpal allowed Manish Sisodia to visit his ailing wife once a week in custody. The doctor also can visit her during his meeting. "This arrangement shall continue till further orders," the court said. The court has listed the hearing on his regular bail on February 12 at 2 pm. ED will lead its arguments. Senior advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Manish Sisodia and submitted that earlier parole was not misused. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Moves Court Seeking Regular Bail, Custody Parole to Meet Wife.

The applicant has a wife, a son who is abroad and an elderly mother, senior counsel submitted. CBI counsel opposed the parole application. The ailment is not new. She is not in bed ridden situation. Advocate Vivek Jain submitted that she can't stand. It is mental health she is suffering now. The court asked if the visit of Sisodia's wife could be arranged in the jail.

Manish Sisodia also submitted before the court that she can't move for even 15-30 minutes. She can't be left alone for 15 minutes. The judge asked when he was allowed the visit his wife. The court was informed that he was allowed to visit his wife once by this court in November 2023, and once by the High Court in June 2023. Manish Sisodia To Remain in Jail: Supreme Court Denies Bail to AAP Leader in Delhi Excise Policy Case, Directs to Conclude Trial in 6-8 Months.

Delhi's Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moved the court to seek regular bail in Delhi Excise policy money laundering and CBI case. He has also sought custody parole for two days to meet his wife every week. The court had issued notice to ED and CBI on the plea of Sisodia. While issuing notice, the court noted that the first application is for seeking his regular bail (second bail application) and the second is for seeking custody parole to meet his ailing wife for two days every week.

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Manish Sisodia through video conferencing. Sisodia is arrested and charge-sheeted in Delhi Excise policy cases of ED and CBI. He was granted custody parole to meet his ailing wife on Diwali on November 10, 2023.

However, his bail application was rejected by the trial court, High Court on May 30, 2023 and by the Supreme Court on October 30, 2023. His plea seeking review of its judgement was also rejected by the Supreme Court in December 2023. He was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023. Later on, he was arrested by the ED on March 9, 2023.