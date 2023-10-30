The Supreme Court on Monday, October 30, dismissed the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The apex court directed the authorities to conclude the trial in the case in six to eight months. The Supreme Court said that if the trial proceeds at a slow pace, Manish Sisodia can apply for bail again at a later stage. The apex court also noted the aspects regarding the transfer of money trail of Rs 338 crores is tentatively established. Manish Sisodia Bail Application: Delhi High Court Refuses To Grant Interim Bail to AAP Leader in Excise Policy Scam.

SC Dismissed Bail to Manish Sisodia

Supreme Court dismisses the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. pic.twitter.com/3gAYUMGW9I — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

Conclude the Trial in the Case in Six to Eight Months

Supreme Court notes the aspects regarding the transfer of money trail of Rs 338 crores is tentatively established. — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

