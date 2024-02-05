New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday directed the CBI to file a detailed status report on the further investigation in a sealed cover in the Delhi Excise policy case. This direction was passed after the defence counsel objected to non-full disclosure about the status of the investigation.

Special judge M K Nagpal directed the CBI to file a detailed status report by the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed on February 22 for further hearing.

Judicial custody of Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also been extended till the next date.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a report stating that the investigation is ongoing and at a crucial stage.

The agency also stated that the investigation regarding the 16 charge-sheeted accused persons has been completed.

Further investigation is ongoing against only the other accused and suspects in the case.

The counsel for CBI submitted that the matter may be fixed for arguments on charges.

Defence counsel opposed and submitted that the status report is incomplete. He also submitted that they received the translated copies of the documents supplied today. They need time for scrutiny.

It was also submitted that there is no point of argument on charge without completion of the investigation.

The court has also directed the CBI to get the software installed in the laptops of defence counsels to access the files related to the case.

On January 19, the Rouse Avenue court called for a fresh status report from the CBI on the investigation.

A compliance report was also filed by the IO stating search list is supplied.

As per the compliance report a set of DVDs containing charge sheets and relied upon documents to counsel for accused, the court noted.

The Supreme Court of India had dismissed the bail partition of Sisodia. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court as well as the trial court.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. ED arrested him on March 9.

The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime of around Rs 622 crore have been generated due to the activities of the present accused Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

