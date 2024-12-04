New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The national capital Delhi witnessed a temperature dip as the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. was 12.0 degree Celsius.

The temperature fell by almost 1.5 degrees in the last 24 hours due to cold northwesterly winds that drive down temperatures and signal the start of winter.

Smog and mist conditions with predominant surface winds from the northwest directions with the wind speed of 8 to 12 km per hour in the national capital, according to IMD.

On November 29 and 30, the minimum temeperature in Delhi was recorded as 11 degree Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department has (IMD) predicted a temperature drop till 9 degrees Celsius in the next 5 days.

Earlier today, the air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category for the third day in a row.

As per by the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was measured as '211' at 8 am.

Drone visuals showed a thin layer of smog engulfing the areas of Bikaji Cama, Moti Bagh and AIIMS.

Visuals showed locals jogging at the India Gate in a large number after the pollution levels showed a slight decrease.

Anmol, a local expressed his happiness on the decrease in the pollution and said that he was able to resume his daily activities.

"The pollution levels have decreased significantly. We are able to resume our daily activities now. This is a good sign," Anmol said.

Another local said that the visibility had become better in the national capital after the pollution had reduced.

"The visibility has become slightly better now. You can see the India Gate and the Rashtrpati Bhavan properly now.." said the local resident taking a stroll at the India Gate.

AQI in some areas of the national capital was recorded as moderate. 161 at ITO, 190 at Alipur, 181 at Chandni Chowk and 197 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 8 a.m.

However, the AQI in some areas still stood in the 'poor' category. Ashok Vihar's AQI was recorded as 222, 218 at Lodhi Road and 216 at Patparganj.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court said 'no' to relaxing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to curb air pollution in Delhi and it will hear the parties on this aspect on the next date of hearing. (ANI)

