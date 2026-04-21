VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: Acclaimed author and thinker Abhitabh D. Honap presents his latest literary work, The Sandwiched--a compelling exploration of the human condition caught between responsibilities, emotions, and evolving identities.

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In a world where individuals constantly find themselves balancing personal aspirations with societal expectations, The Sandwiched captures the essence of this delicate in-between state. The book delves into the struggles, reflections, and realizations of individuals navigating life's layered complexities--where one is often "sandwiched" between duty and desire, logic and emotion, past and future.

Known for his deep engagement with spirituality, philosophy, and human behavior, Honap brings his signature introspective style to this work. With a background in engineering and management and a profound interest in Indian knowledge systems, he has consistently explored themes that resonate with modern readers seeking meaning in a fast-paced world. His earlier works reflect a blend of thoughtful analysis and poetic sensitivity, often drawing from timeless wisdom while addressing contemporary dilemmas.

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The Sandwiched is not just a narrative--it is an experience that encourages readers to pause, reflect, and re-evaluate their own journeys. Through relatable situations and insightful observations, the book highlights how individuals cope with internal conflicts, societal pressures, and the search for identity in a constantly shifting environment.

Speaking about the book, the author shares that The Sandwiched is inspired by real-life experiences and observations of people navigating multiple roles simultaneously--professionals, caregivers, dreamers, and decision-makers. The book invites readers to embrace these layered identities rather than feel overwhelmed by them.

With its universal theme and accessible storytelling, The Sandwiched appeals to a wide audience--young professionals, thinkers, and anyone who has ever felt caught between choices. It stands as a reminder that being "in-between" is not a limitation, but a powerful space for growth and self-discovery.

The book is now available for purchase on leading online platforms.

Amazon: https://amzn.in/d/04DTAwDG

Ziffy bees: https://www.ziffybees.com/product/the-sandwiched/

About the Author

Abhitabh D. Honap is a Pune-based author, engineer, and management professional with decades of experience across industries. A keen observer of life and the Indian knowledge system, his writings often explore spirituality, emotions, and the complexities of human existence.

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