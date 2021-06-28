New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): A minor fire broke out in the storeroom of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the national capital on Monday morning.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, the fire broke out around 5 am. It has been brought under control and no casualty has been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and the extent of damage has not been ascertained so far. (ANI)

