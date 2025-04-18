New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a banquet hall in the Vikaspuri area of Delhi on Friday afternoon, said officials.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, upon receiving information about the fire, 11 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to conduct dousing operations.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined yet.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident at this time.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

