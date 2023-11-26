New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory late night in the Mangolpuri area of outer Delhi.

According to the police, the incident took place at a shoe manufacturing factory located in B Block of Mangolpuri.

Also Read | 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: India Can Never Forget 26/11 Terror Attack, Says PM Narendra Modi in 107th 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The fire department received information about the fire at around 2.30 am, after which 26 vehicles were sent to control the fire.

The fire tenders brought the blaze under control at around 6 am, said the police.

Also Read | Jaipur Shocker: Woman, Associates Kill 'Tinder Date', Chop Body Into Pieces; Sent to Life Imprisonment.

No causalities have been reported said police, adding that the investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)