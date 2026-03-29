New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): A fire that broke out on Sunday in parked two-wheelers at a house in Bhajanpura left four injured after they jumped to escape.

According to Delhi Fire Services, "The fire department received a call at 2 a.m. about a fire in four two-wheelers parked in the ground-floor parking lot of a house in the Bhajanpura area of North East Delhi. Four people jumped from the first floor and were taken to a nearby hospital. Others were rescued from the house."

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Officials said 11 fire tenders were used in the operation, and the fire was brought under control by 3:50 a.m.

Further details are awaited.

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Meanwhile, in a separate incident, earlier, a fire broke out at a factory in the Bawana Industrial Area of the national capital, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted in Sector 2 of the Bawana Industrial Area.

Upon receiving the alert, as many as 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control in a swift response from the Delhi Fire Department.

Firefighting operations were carried out, and efforts were made to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby units in the industrial cluster.

Another fire broke out at Hard Rock Cafe in Connaught Place, prompting a quick response from the Delhi Fire Department, officials said.

According to the Fire Department, a call regarding the blaze was received at 12:31 PM, following which four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Officials stated that the fire originated in the restaurant's chimney and was brought under control within minutes by around 12:50 PM. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

Authorities said timely intervention helped contain the fire before it could spread further within the premises or to adjacent structures in the busy Connaught Place area. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)