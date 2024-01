New Delhi, January 6: A massive fire broke out in forest area near Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road in Central Delhi on Saturday evening, hampering vehicular movement in the area.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

#WATCH | Delhi: A call regarding a fire in a forest near Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road was received. A total of 7 fire tenders rushed to the spot. So far no injuries/causality reported: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/h1etb5nEZO — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

The Fire Service department said that a total of 7 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

According to Delhi Fire Service Department, a call regarding a fire in a forest near Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road was received.

"A total of 7 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far no injuries or causality reported," officials said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert to avoid the adjoining roads near Modi Mill flyover.

"Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Ashram Chowk towards Apollo Hospital as a major fire has broken out under Modi Mill Flyover alongside Mathura road. Kindly avoid the stretch," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

Further details are awaited.

