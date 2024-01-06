A massive fire reportedly broke out in a forest near Modi Mill Flyover at Mathura Road in Delhi. A total of 7 fire tenders rushed to the spot. According to Delhi Fire Services, no causality or injuries has been reported so far. Meanwhile, traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Ashram Chowk towards Apollo Hospital as a major fire has broken out under Modi Mill Flyover alongside Mathura road, as per a recent tweet by the Delhi Traffic Police. More details are awaited. Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Indian Air Force's Helicopter Participates in Fire Fighting Operation in Tehri Garhwal District.

UP Forest Fire

A call regarding a fire in a forest near Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road was received. A total of 7 fire tenders rushed to the spot. So far no injuries/causality reported: Delhi Fire Service (Pics source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/GE1w0qFyEn — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

