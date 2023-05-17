New Delhi, May 17: Fire broke out due to a cylinder blast incident near Buland Masjid in the Shastri Park area of Delhi on Wednesday, said the Delhi Fire Service officials.

Upon receiving the information at around 12:10 pm, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the blaze. Cylinder Blast in Delhi: Fire Breaks Out Due to Cylinder Explosion in Shastri Park, 11 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

Till now no casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

