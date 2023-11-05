New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): As the air quality in Delhi continues to remain in 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day, Delhi Fire Services joined hands with the Delhi Government in curbing pollution.

Visuals showed fire tenders spraying water in the hotspot areas of the national capital.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, "From this morning we have started spraying water. We have identified 13 hotspots, and our main focus will be on them. There are a lot of fire incidents during Diwali time. We are using the spare vehicles available with us. Right now 11 vehicles are on duty."

Atul Garg further said that after Diwali, more buses would be allocated for this activity.

The air quality today saw a marginal dip in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday, as per System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

According to the data issued by SAFAR-India, the air quality in the Lodhi Road area was recorded at 385 (Very Poor) while at Delhi University area stands at 456 (Severe).

ANI drone camera footage from the Qutub Minar area showed a thick layer of haze in the air.

A morning walker in Lodhi Garden complained of difficulty in breathing due to an increase in pollution.

A similar situation was recorded in Noida, as air quality plunged to the 'severe' category with AQI at 466, as per SAFAR-India.

Gurugram recorded an AQI of 392, keeping the air quality under the 'Very Poor' category.

According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, requesting him to ban the entry of vehicles non-compliant with BS-VI norms into Delhi from neighbouring states in Delhi-NCR.

He also requested an emergency meeting of neighbouring states' environment ministers. (ANI)

