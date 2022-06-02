New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the national capital is the first city in the country to introduce the concept of 'faceless services' at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspiring other states to launch similar initiatives.

Speaking at the Sarai Kale Khan Regional Transport Office (RTO), Kejriwal said, "In August, we introduced it in a full-fledged way. After many months, I have come to see how is the feedback. Under the 'faceless services', people do not have to come to offices taking leave from their work as they can get their work done online."

According to the CM, till now 16 lakh people have got the benefit of 'faceless services' at RTOs and other states like Karnataka are also following its example.

Delhi last year, launched 33 faceless services of the transport department.

The 'faceless' services' of the transport department provide contactless, queue-less, and hassle-free services to applicants applying online and getting work done without visiting any of its offices. "Today, I saw the counters almost empty. Earlier, there would be 1,500-2000 people here standing in queues," he said.

The RTOs provide people freedom from long queues, brokers, and middlemen can now be availed from the comforts of home, added the CM.

In the wake of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's arrest in a money laundering case, Kejriwal said, "In Delhi, there is an honest government. We've not done anything wrong. We are not afraid of any investigation, raid or arrest."

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case and sent to custody till June 9.

The Delhi Chief Minister has backed Jain since day one of the arrests. On Tuesday, Kejriwal said that he has personally read the case, and the allegations against Jain are 'false'. He even called "Jain" a patriot and asserted that he should be given a Padma Vibhushan. (ANI)

