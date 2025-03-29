New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) A member of the Foreign Correspondents Club has been booked for allegedly slapping and threatening another member outside the club premises in Tilak Marg here, police said on Saturday.

A PCR call regarding an altercation at AB-19, Mathura Road, was received at Tilak Marg Police Station around 11 pm on Friday, an official said.

A police team was dispatched to the spot, where club members Munish Gupta and Deepak Dwivedi were found, he said.

Gupta alleged that while exiting the club with Dwivedi, he was obstructed, abused, and slapped by fellow member Pankaj Yadav, who also allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if he returned, a police officer said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a medical examination of the complainant, he said.

During investigation, Yadav was interrogated and bound down in the case. Further probe is underway, he added.

