New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A Delhi Police officer on Monday said that four accused, who learnt the art of making extortion calls by watching online videos, were arrested for trying to extort Rs 40 lakh from a businessman in Dwarka. The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, Ashish, Lucky, and Vishal.

DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said that on July 18, an incident regarding a demand of Rs 40 lakhs was reported at Bindapur police station wherein the complainant stated that he received a WhatsPpp call on his number from a mobile number. During the call, the extortionist threatened to kill the complainant if he did not pay Rs 40 lakhs.

The DCP said that a case was registered under section 387 of the Indian Penal Code at Bindapur police station on the basis of the complainant's statement and an investigation was launched.

During investigation, with the help of technical surveillance, the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) of the mobile number was obtained. It was found that the mobile phone was owned by Vishal, resident of Vijay Enclave in Delhi's Dabri.

On the basis of the technical analysis, on July 21, a raid was conducted at Vishal's residence and he was arrested in the case.

During interrogation, Vishal disclosed that he had given two new SIM cards to his friend, Lucky. Both Vishal and Lucky then went to a place near Sakhuntla Hospital in Sagarpur and met a person namely Ashish, who was Lucky's friend.

Lucky gave four SIM cards to Ashish. Both accused Lucky and Ashish were arrested at the instance of accused Vishal.

During sustained interrogation, Ashish disclosed that he had given four SIM cards to his friend, Ajay Kumar who met him near Nawada Metro station in New Delhi. It was known that Ashish was the mastermind of the crime.

The police raided different places in Uttam Nagar and several other places but to no avail. Secret informers were also roped in, at Uttam Nagar and Bindapur to locate Ajay.

On 27 July, the police received information that Ajay Kumar would arrive at Dust Land at Sector 3 in Dwarka. Subsequently, a police team reached the place and a trap was laid at his expected place of arrival.

At 1:00 PM, a person was seen coming on foot from the side of Mansha Ram Park to Matiyala. He was seen carrying a bag. The person was apprehended and on interrogation, it came to light that he was Ajay Kumar.

During frisking, eight mobile phones along with eight SIM cards were recovered from Ajay's possession. It is found that the accused used the SIM cards in two more Android mobile phones recovered from him, before making the extortion call. Ajay Kumar was arrested under section 387 of the Indian Penal Code at Bindapur police station.

During interrogation, accused Ajay disclosed that he threw the phone and SIM card near Sagarpur after making the second threat call on 22 July. (ANI)

