New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Panic gripped the shoppers at a grocery store in West Delhi on Wednesday when they found a four-foot-long monitor lizard resting in an aisle among detergent packets.

The lizard was spotted by a staff member who had gone to fetch detergent for a customer, wildlife conservation NGO Wildlife SOS said.

The staff panicked, unaware of the nature of the animal and immediately called Wildlife SOS on its 24-hour helpline number.

A rescue team rushed to the site in Subhash Nagar. Sensing that they were trying to capture it, the lizard started scurrying across the shelves. The rescue operation lasted almost 40 minutes.

After a few hours in observation, the monitor lizard was released back into its natural habitat.

