New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Four people, including a woman and her three children, were killed and one injured when a neem tree fell on a tubewell room at a farm in Kharkhari Canal village, Dwarka, due to strong winds on Friday morning.

With the assistance of the police and fire brigade, they were rescued from the debris and taken to RTR Hospital in Jafferpur Kalan, where all four were pronounced dead.

The deceased have been identified as Jyoti, 26, and her three children. The injured, Ajay, the husband of the deceased woman, sustained minor injuries, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received regarding the collapse of a tubewell room.

Earlier today, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an alert, informing that severe weather is going on over Delhi NCR and urging the residents to ensure their safety.

According to the advisory, it advises staying indoors and avoiding travel if possible. The advisory also recommends to seek shelter in safe location, avoid taking refuge under trees or near concrete floors and walls. It further advises unplugging electrical and electronic appliances to prevent damage or injury, and immediately moving out of water bodies and avoiding objects that conduct electricity.

Due to inclement weather conditions, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport, officials said.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in an earlier advisory posted on X. (ANI)

