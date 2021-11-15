New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Seven people were arrested for allegedly robbing people after offering them lift in a car from west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Monday.

Abhishek Kumar (32), Arun Sharma (25), Nikhil (25), Prem Gupta (22), Anshul (22), Hemant (27) and Arun (22), all residents of Azadpur, were involved in around 25 robberies and snatchings in different parts of Delhi, they said.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition Announced in India at Rs 37,999; Check Details Here.

According to police, the motive behind the crimes was to make quick money in order to sustain their lavish lifestyles and impress girlfriends.

Police said Kumar had bought a car on loan but was not able to pay the monthly installments. So, he along with his associates decided to form a gang and make money by illegal means.

Also Read | Gurugram Shooting: Sarpanch's Family Protests Over Police Inaction Against Assailants.

The arrests were made on Saturday by a team of police personnel under the direction of SHO Punjabi Bagh Hemant Kumar and the overall supervision of ACP Punjabi Bagh R B Lakra.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said the team was deployed for a special checking drive near Ring Road in Punjabi Bagh and stopped a suspicious car bearing an Uttar Pradesh number plate.

During checking, it was found that the car was involved in several robberies.

The team apprehended three of the accused from the spot and based on their disclosure, others too were arrested, she said.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement in about 25 robbery cases on the pretext of giving lift to travellers at late night or early morning. They used to paste a fake number plate on their car before committing any crime,” she said.

Police said several mobile phones, branded bags, laptops, and a motorcycle among other robbed items have been seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)