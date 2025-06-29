New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Delhi government has requested Rs 1,000 crore in funding from the Central government to deploy new technology and implement measures aimed at reducing the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital, Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Sunday during an inspection of Nehru Park.

Minister Singh visited Nehru Park along with Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, as part of the government's initiative to install air purifiers in the area.

"Since we have formed the government, our cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and his department have taken many steps in lowering pollution and AQI in Delhi...We will identify spots in Delhi and come forward with our best technology. We have requested a funding of Rs 1000 crores from the central government for this," Parvesh Sahib Singh.

Meanwhile, Sirsa highlighted the study being conducted in the park, adding, "AQI is a big challenge in Delhi. We are working to lower the AQI...We are conducting a study in Nehru Park. As many people come to this area for morning walks and exercise, we are trying to determine if we can lower the AQI in a particular location...," said Sirsa.

The air purifiers, which would be installed in the area, could cover an area of 600 square meters each.

The project will be funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnerships with private firms, ensuring that there is no direct financial burden on the government. The air purifiers use a unique system to capture and store polluting particles, operating 24/7 with minimal maintenance requirements.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality, as measured by the CO PM 10 pollutant, stands at 97 AQI, which falls within the satisfactory range. While in ALipur the AQI is 77, Anand Vihar being 84, Ashok Vihar being 91, Aya Nagar being 61.

According to the CPCB, an AQI of 0-50 is considered good, with minimal health impact, 51-100 is satisfactory, with minor breathing discomfort for sensitive individuals, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is Very Poor, and 401-500 is severe.

On Saturday, several parts of the national capital witnessed sudden showers offering a welcome respite from the sweltering heat that had gripped the city over the past few days.

The rain brought down temperatures noticeably across several areas.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (40-60 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at few places of Delhi ( Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Jind, Hansi, Meham, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal (Haryana) Sikandrabad, Nandgaon, Barsana, Agra (U.P.) Nagar, Deeg (Rajasthan)," IMD posted on X.

The IMD on Saturday said that the conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of the Southwest monsoon over the remaining parts of the country during the next two days.

The southwest monsoon has yet to cover Delhi, some parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

